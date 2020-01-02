EDITORIAL: Tale of the gut-shredding magnets shows where de-regulation zealotry can take us

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in 2012 banned small-sized rare-earth magnets from the market. Manufacturers sued, and in 2016, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the magnets back on shelves.

Industry leaders vowed to mitigate the hazards of the magnets through voluntary industry standards. It’s a trend embraced today by various other industries that have benefited from loosened government regulation under Republican influence in Washington in recent years. The theory is that voluntary self-regulation will solve safety problems without impeding industry.

That may sound reasonable, until you examine the difference between real regulation and the voluntary kind: While safety advocates suggest concrete steps like making the offending magnets too large for toddlers to swallow, or limiting their magnetic strength, the industry’s approach is warning labels and new packaging — leaving the dangerous magnets themselves unchanged.

The result? The Post found that in the three years since the federal court let these magnets back on the market, reported ingestion incidents have increased six-fold, to a total of almost 1,600 cases.

The three-judge panel that returned the magnets to the market included Neil Gorsuch, who would later become President Donald Trump’s first Supreme Court pick. Gorsuch is the personification of the hands-off regulatory philosophy that this administration has aggressively infused into the courts, and which will be with us for years to come. That philosophy is sometimes summarized as, “Buyer, beware.” But as the tale of the magnets reminds us, it’s also, “Toddler, beware.”