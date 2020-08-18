EDITORIAL: 'Tariff Man' strikes again with beer can tax

“These tariffs will also disproportionately harm Wisconsin’s storied beer industry, which is already facing weakened demand due to a national shortage of aluminum cans and a stagnant economy,” Kind said. “This is not how we treat allies that we have recently agreed to a new trade deal with.”

The tariff likely violates the recent United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that Trump was so proud to negotiate, Kind warned.

Trump, who calls himself “Tariff Man,” points to a surge in imported Canadian aluminum to support his charge that Canada was trying to flood the U.S. market. But aluminum demand has gone up as pandemic quarantines have driven bar patrons home and away from draft or bottled beer. In addition, the growing popularity of hard seltzers has increased demand for aluminum cans.

Imports of Canadian aluminum have actually leveled off, and they even dropped from May to June, according to the Aluminum Association trade group, further undercutting Trump’s stated rationale.