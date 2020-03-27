EDITORIAL: The April 7 election must be postponed

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered all bars and restaurants to close. All schools have been closed. All hair salons and barbershops have been closed. And all gatherings of over 10 people have been banned. That includes weddings, funerals and church services of more than 10 people. Then, this week, the governor issued a “Safer at Home” order, putting further restrictions on people and businesses until April 24.

Workers have been sent home and businesses closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

And yet, despite forcing thousands of businesses to close their doors and hundreds of thousands of people in Wisconsin to stop working, the governor remains insistent on going forward with the scheduled April 7 election.

That is preposterous.

The governor has sent out daily messages to the public, warning people to stay home.

In his message to the public released over the weekend, Evers said: “First responders, nurses and so on are putting their lives and their hearts on the line to help us get through this. Now what we can do to help them is frankly stay home. Whatever we can do to stay at home will help those health care workers do the jobs that they need to do to help us get through this.”