EDITORIAL: The problem with Bernie Sanders goes beyond the 's' word

The most frequent knock on Bernie Sanders’ bid for president is that he’s a socialist.

In response, Sanders quickly clarifies he’s a “democratic socialist.” But most voters don’t make a distinction.

According to a national NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll this month, 58% of respondents had a negative view of socialism, while only 28% were favorable. And when a Yahoo! YouGov poll this month asked specifically about a “democratic socialist” seeking the presidency, 46% said they would not consider voting for such a candidate, while 35% would (18% weren’t sure).

“Democratic socialism” strongly implies higher taxes for more services, and greater government control over the economy.

That’s a turnoff to most Americans, and it would make a Sanders nomination much more difficult for Democrats to beat Republican President Donald Trump, who appears to be rooting for a Sanders faceoff.