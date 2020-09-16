EDITORIAL: The shameful stalemate over coronavirus relief

Senate Democrats have been pressing a version of a measure already passed by the House, which would extend the $600 supplement, give states and cities another $1 trillion in aid, send a new round of stimulus checks, and more, at a cost of around $3.5 trillion. They’ve said they’re willing to trim that back to $2.2 trillion.

Under the circumstances, the spending envisaged by Senate Democrats is justified. Granted, the details could be improved. The $600 bonus, for instance, isn’t ideal. Even with so many people still out of work, some employers (according to the Federal Reserve’s most recent “Beige Book”) say they’ve found it difficult to fill vacant positions. With the weekly supplement in place, many of the unemployed have been better off out of work. It would be better to renew this support in the form of a supplement bringing benefits up to, say, 80% of previous earnings.

The case for another round of flat-rate stimulus checks is also questionable, given that these payments don’t depend on the circumstances of the people who benefit. Payments more heavily weighted toward low-income workers would be preferable — for instance, in the form of a more generous earned income tax credit.