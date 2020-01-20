EDITORIAL: These are the hottest years in modern history, and we’re doing nothing about it

New data released last week — ironically, by the climate-change-denying Trump administration — show that the last decade was the hottest since such recordkeeping began in 1880, and that 2019 was the world’s second-warmest year in that same period. (The hottest was in 2016.)

This news is less a surprise than it is an affirmation of the known: By burning fossil fuels for energy, people are radically altering the habitability of the planet. It’s too late to avoid the effects of climate change, which are already on us, but if we hope to forestall the most devastating consequences, we must take immediate and concerted action to put the brakes on what seems more and more to be a runaway train.

Yet the world dithers. President Trump’s legacy of black marks will be led by his abject refusal to recognize the science of climate change, and his decision to expand the kinds of policies that created and are exacerbating this terribly urgent problem.

Blame also falls on his supporters who deny the problem, or, worse still, those who recognize it but worry more about the short-term economic or political costs of addressing climate change than about the future costs of inaction.

