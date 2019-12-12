EDITORIAL: Trump earned this impeachment. Give him his due.

“The FBI’s work was perceived as a threat to the president, and many Republicans apparently believe that all threats to Trump must be destroyed, no matter the cost to the nation,” former FBI Director James Comey writes on Wednesday’s op-ed page. Comey should know. Merely for doing his job, he was perceived as one of those “threats to Trump.” Therefore, Republicans set out to destroy him, no matter what damage they inflicted on the nation.

For the thousands of lies Trump has spoken and tweeted during his presidency, no objective observer could credibly claim those constituted impeachable offenses. For his diversion of Defense Department funds and military personnel to assist with construction of a border wall, impeachment was never seriously contemplated. For all his insults, foul language and embracing of white supremacists, Trump remained within his rights as president. Wrong as he was, that didn’t make him impeachable.

Republicans are turning a willful, blind eye to the fact — yes, fact — that Trump undermined Ukraine’s security for his own political gain and, in doing so, strengthened the hand of America’s arch foe, Russia. His abuse of power absolutely is an impeachable offense, as is his obstruction of congressional efforts to investigate his actions.