EDITORIAL: Trump fiddles while a 'climate damn emergency' unleashes its fury

Two dozen major fires are raging from Southern California to Washington state at the same time yet another hurricane is bashing the shores of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Fires happen. Hurricanes happen. The worrisome sign for climatologists is the increasing frequency and intensity of these deadly weather events, which are the byproduct of human activities. And the one person who could take action to rein in those activities — President Donald Trump — steadfastly refuses to do so.

Rather, Trump mocks environmental activists and climatologists while pledging policies designed to reverse the meager progress made in the fight to save the planet. The destruction being wrought by nature makes no distinction between Democrats and Republicans. At some point, preferably before their houses are burned down or swept away by winds and flood waters, Republican voters must realize that Trump’s policies are worsening the death and destruction wrought by nature.

Though these points have been made repeatedly in the past, they bear repeating as the Nov. 3 election approaches. A vote for Trump is a vote for practices that contribute to climate extremes and increase the potential for worse fires, stronger hurricanes, massive flooding in the Midwest, polar vortex events in winter and record-high summer temperatures.