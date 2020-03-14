EDITORIAL: Trump's bumbling, error-filled speech worsens global instability

Having jolted European exporters to the extreme — because there’s no evidence whatsoever that cargo transmits the virus — Trump tweeted out his own correction that the new restrictions do not apply to trade and cargo. “The restriction stops people, not goods.”

How could the president so badly botch such fundamentals in a nationally televised address? Trump also failed to explain in any understandable way exactly why Europe is being singled out, even though China remains the coronavirus epicenter. Besides, banning travel from Europe does nothing to address the virus’s rapid spread here. The main problem is the absence of virus testing. Dr. Anthony Fauci, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday described the testing system as “failing.”

European leaders complained that they were completely blindsided by Trump’s speech. If the goal is to encourage global collaboration to fight this pandemic, Trump just needlessly alienated an entire subcontinent. If the goal was to stabilize the stock market, the speech achieved the opposite and prompted a plunge so steep it triggered a trading circuit breaker on Thursday morning.

Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s point person for the coronavirus response, speaks publicly in ways that calm nervous investors and instill public confidence. He exhibits a command of the facts, in contrast to Trump’s incoherent improvisation. Trump is an abysmal communicator. Can no one stop him from talking and tweeting? Let Pence and true professionals seize the microphone before Trump’s damage becomes irreparable.