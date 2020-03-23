EDITORIAL: Trump's 'Chinese virus' reference encourages anti-Asian hatred

The nation seems to have two Donald Trumps now: One is the calm, focused president who emerged last week to finally begin taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously. The other is the more familiar figure of division and xenophobia who has dramatically lowered the bar of our political discourse for almost four years now.

Unfortunately, that second Trump hasn’t entirely left the stage, as he demonstrated this week when he insisted on calling the pandemic a “Chinese virus.” With anti-Asian hate crimes on the rise, the president has a responsibility to stop feeding racism.

Former President George W. Bush made mistakes after the attacks of 9/11, but he deserves credit for his swift moves to tamp down anti-Muslim hatred in the U.S., including his visit to a Washington mosque — something no sitting president had done. It was a strong message to America that the enemies were specific terrorists, not entire cultures.

Citizen Trump didn’t get that message at the time, as evidenced by his lie about seeing thousands of Muslims cheering the fall of the towers. And now, as president, Trump is failing to project a needed message of tolerance about the coronavirus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}