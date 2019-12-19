EDITORIAL: Trump's impeachment defense letter: Lame, dishonest

Those are serious charges. They merited an inquiry. A parade of credible officials then testified before the House Intelligence Committee that the scheme had occurred pretty much as described — that in their opinion Trump had indeed sought a quid pro quo. Trump, meanwhile, forbade his top aides from testifying and denied the House thousands of pages of documents it had sought. So many of Trump’s blustering assertions in his letter to Pelosi — about his perfect call, about the pressure on Zelenskiy, about Biden’s role in Ukraine, for instance — fall apart on even medium-close inspection.

About this, Trump is correct: Impeachment is a serious matter. It should not be undertaken lightly; it should not be devalued. The Los Angeles Times editorial board was reluctant to go down the impeachment path precisely because it could be so terribly divisive, so excessively partisan and because it could harm rather than heal the country. But the allegations against Trump were so serious that they could not be ignored.

On Wednesday, the House voted to impeach the president and his case will move to the Republican-controlled Senate. We hope that a trial will be conducted there that is fair and dignified, and that does not devolve into a circus based on the sort of flailing self-justification and misdirection that filled Trump’s letter to Pelosi. We hope the Senate will offer the president an opportunity to make a reasonable and full defense, and that it will compel the testimony of his senior aides. We also hope, though we have little reason to expect, that partisanship will be kept to a minimum as Congress moves toward a resolution of this sorry episode in American history.