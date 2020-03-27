EDITORIAL: Trump's implacable ego gets in the way of fighting an implacable foe

Fauci refuses to let Trump distortions go unchallenged. Trump asserted at a White House briefing on Saturday that China had long known about the coronavirus but delayed alerting the world for three or four months. A day later, Fauci took issue with Trump’s logic in an interview with Science magazine’s Jon Cohen.

Cohen noted that China didn’t even discover the virus until early December. “I know, but what do you want me to do? ...” Fauci responded. “I told the appropriate people, it doesn’t comport, because two or three months earlier would have been September. The next time they sit down with him and talk about what he’s going to say, they will say, ‘By the way, Mr. President, be careful about this and don’t say that.’ But I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down. OK, he said it. Let’s try and get it corrected for the next time.”