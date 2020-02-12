EDITORIAL: Trump’s shameful firing of Alexander Vindman (and his brother)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Not that GOP lawmakers were incapable of intervening. But not on behalf of Vindman. Instead, some senators (including U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh) reportedly did so for Gordon Sondlund, the political appointee named ambassador to the European Union, whom Trump also fired on Friday. Sondland, a major GOP donor who had contributed $1 million to the presidential inauguration fund, was directly involved in Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine’s president to announce an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden.

“We followed the president’s orders,” a sincere-sounding Sondlund said during his testimony. “Everyone was in the loop.”

Alexander Vindman knew this loop was wrong and did his duty in saying so. For that he was dismissed from the NSC. While he will retain his rank and return to the Pentagon, the words of Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper rang hollow, if not worthless, when he said of the firing, “We protect all of our persons, service members, from retribution or anything like that.”

A more accurate account was offered by Alexander Vindman’s attorney, David Pressman, who said that the officer spoke publicly only once, under subpoena, “And for that, the most powerful man in the world — buoyed by the silent, the pliable and the complicit — has decided to exact revenge.”