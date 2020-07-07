EDITORIAL: Trump uses Independence Day to promote his campaign to divide America

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s hard to decide what was most appalling about President Donald Trump’s two speeches over the Independence Day weekend. Was it his intentionally divisive rhetoric in the shadow of Abraham Lincoln? His obvious race-baiting? His outright lie about the coronavirus as new cases spike?

Instead of offering messages of unity and healing, Trump used the nation’s most sacred holiday to label millions of Americans as “bad, evil people” for practicing their constitutional right of protest. His familiar strategy of vilifying immigrants and foreigners has now metastasized into the vilification of many of the Americans he ostensibly leads.

Although Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech Friday was a presidential event, as opposed to a campaign rally, he didn’t hesitate to blame “cities run by liberal Democrats” for the “violent mayhem we have seen in the streets.” He didn’t mention that demonstrators were protesting police brutality against African Americans, nor that most protests have been peaceful — including one near the White House that Trump’s people arranged to have violently dispersed to stage a photo op.