EDITORIAL: Trumpian oversight on parade as small businesses aid instead goes to fat cats

At least 75 companies large enough to be publicly traded, some with market values exceeding $100 million, applied for and received multimillion-dollar government loans under the program. A quarter of the companies had been in financial trouble well before the pandemic hit. The government had no business investing precious taxpayer money in them when far more worthy mom-and-pop operations were being turned away as funds ran out.

The Small Business Administration was responsible for administering the forgivable, low-interest loans under this program. The typical loan has been in the range of $206,000, The Associated Press reported, yet 4,400 loans exceeded $5 million each. Some of the beneficiaries aren’t even U.S. companies — they’re registered in distant countries such as Singapore.

Among eligible beneficiaries were several fast-food chains, which in some cases might be understandable because franchises often are independently owned and operated, making them truly small businesses. Shake Shack, the $1.6 billion burger chain, was so embarrassed when its name showed up on the list, officials announced that the company would return the $10 million loan it received.

Trump is the one who declared upon signing this program into existence that independent oversight was unnecessary and that he would not abide by congressionally imposed restrictions. Which means that, no matter how much the president tries to evade and deflect responsibility, this time, all fingers of blame for mismanagement point directly at him.