EDITORIAL: Trump's disdain for the free press is enabling media suppression globally

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Government crackdowns on journalists are unsurprising in places like China. What’s chilling lately is how many other governments — including some in countries with free-press traditions — are now using the global pandemic as an excuse to muzzle the media, stifling clear-eyed coverage of the crisis when and where it’s needed most.

As the world’s leading democracy, America should be a living example of the urgency of a free press. Instead, America’s president provides a template for authoritarians everywhere with his irresponsible labeling of any critical reporting as “fake news.” Make no mistake: Here and abroad, undermining vibrant media coverage during this emergency makes the pandemic more, not less, dangerous.

It’s not overstatement to say that, had China had such a free press in place when this pandemic started, the rest of the world would have been better prepared to fight the virus. Trump and others have correctly pointed out that China lied about the extent of the epidemic at the start — this is what totalitarian governments do — but that cover-up wouldn’t have been possible under the eye of unfettered journalism.