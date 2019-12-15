EDITORIAL: Trust voters to end the sad Trump era

The evidence also shows the Trump administration held up U.S. military aid to Ukraine and dangled a coveted White House meeting with the Ukrainian president. It appears this was done to prod Ukraine to unfairly accuse Biden at Trump’s behest. It wasn’t until a whistleblower exposed the plot that aid was released, and plans for a Ukrainian announcement were canceled.

The Democrats’ problem in rushing to impeach Trump is their failure to convince most of the public that Trump deserves to be removed from office with an election less than a year away. About 52% of registered Wisconsin voters oppose impeachment, while 40% favor it, according to a Marquette Law School poll last week. Yet 50% disapprove of Trump’s job performance, compared to 47% who approve.

Key figures — including Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, who disparaged Trump’s manipulation of Ukraine as a “drug deal” — have refused to cooperate with the House inquiry. Forcing them to testify might require a lengthy court battle.

Fearing a delay could hurt them politically, House Democrats plan to impeach this week. Curiously, Senate Republicans are making a similar calculation, planning a swift dismissal or acquittal next month.