EDITORIAL: Twitter should defy Trump's threats and delete his cruel libel

Trump’s stunning cruelty in trying to capitalize on this young woman’s death is laid bare by a heart-rending letter her widower, Timothy Klausutis, sent to Twitter recently, asking that it enforce its own standards and remove the offending tweets: “I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain.”

Twitter has so far refused to remove Trump’s libelous posts. But, separately, the company took the small but unprecedented step Tuesday of attaching fact checks to two of Trump’s misleading tweets about mail-in voting. Trump, predictably, went ballistic, threatening to “close them down.”

On Thursday, he followed up with an executive order suggesting social media platforms that fact-check what users write should lose their protection from liability for posted content — a protection without which such open platforms couldn’t realistically operate.

This dictatorial scheme is likely to collapse on its own in court, but Twitter should push hard against it anyway. Trump has made clear he intends to bully social-media platforms into hosting his lies unchallenged. What better response than to remove a grotesque and clearly libelous smear campaign from its site, and dare Trump’s congressional allies to take a stand.