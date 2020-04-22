EDITORIAL: USPS remains an essential service, and should be bailed out

Would you take out a mortgage if you’d been required, in the first year, to put away all the money you would eventually owe? Do you believe any private business handles its affairs in this way?

The Postal Service lost $62.4 billion between 2007 and 2016, and its own inspector general attributed $54.8 billion of that to prefunding retiree benefits, as mandated by Congress. “The Postal Service’s $15 billion debt is a direct result of the mandate,” the inspector general wrote in 2015. “This requirement has deprived the Postal Service of the opportunity to invest in capital projects and research and development.”

If we’re going to act as if the Postal Service is a business like any other, and you want to talk about how much money the USPS lost last year, shall we then talk about how much the Defense Department lost?

Or the Social Security Administration?

For less than the cost of a candy bar, you – or your grandmother who doesn’t use email – can mail a letter from Key West to Utqiagvik, Alaska. Those two American cities are 4,283 miles apart. We’re confident FedEx and UPS would charge a bit more than 55 cents to deliver that letter.

You don’t need a particular cruise line or airline to remain in business. But you do need the Postal Service.

Congress must throw a lifeline to the Postal Service, in the form of an infusion of cash. Then it should undo the damage done in 2006 with the PAEA.