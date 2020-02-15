EDITORIAL: UW System jumps into the name game

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”

— William Shakespeare, “Romeo and Juliet”

But, then again, it might not generate as much cash flow.

That was the conclusion of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents this month when it opened the door for UW System campuses to sell naming rights to businesses, nonprofit organizations, foundations and other outside organizations.

It was a marked departure from the UW System’s past policies of restricting naming rights to individuals — which is, of course, how UW-Madison got the Kohl Center, home to Badgers basketball and hockey, courtesy in part to the benevolence of former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, who donated $25 million for the center — roughly a third of the cost of construction.

Some people regard the change as — well — tacky and worry that putting corporate logos on buildings and colleges of higher education might compromise the institution itself if it poses conflicts with corporate interests putting its thumb on the scale of academic research.

