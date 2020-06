EDITORIAL: UW System needs Tommy the innovator

That’s the right attitude.

The coronavirus pandemic has closed campuses, forced classes online and triggered a recession, which is sure to limit state aid in the next state budget, if not sooner.

Thompson, the longest-serving governor in state history who ran the federal government’s enormous health agency under President George W. Bush, has immediate credibility with the GOP-run Legislature, which controls the state’s purse strings. Thompson also harks back to more collegial times at the state Capitol, something the straightforward Democratic Gov. Tony Evers should appreciate.

Most important, Thompson sincerely loves UW-Madison, his alma mater, and the state’s broader education system. His enthusiasm for higher education and scientific research are infectious. And his small-town roots mean he won’t forget the smaller campuses and communities when difficult choices about resources must be made.

The state has frozen in-state tuition since 2013 to hold down the cost of college for Wisconsin families. The freeze has been justified and welcome. But state leaders didn’t invest enough in state dollars during the last decade of economic growth to keep our universities strong.