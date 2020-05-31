EDITORIAL: Volunteers speak louder than looters on State Street

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison’s spirit shined Sunday morning, following a violent and chaotic Saturday night.

Hundreds of volunteers arrived early Sunday to help clean the wreckage from vandals and looters who damaged about 75 stores on State Street, the capital city’s signature walkway and shopping district.

Many of the locally owned stores, restaurants and bars Downtown already were struggling to survive. Most had been closed for weeks because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now dozens of shops lay in ruins, following a late-night melee in which a small number of troublemakers broke windows and taunted and threw objects at police, who fired tear gas.

It was a terrible climax to what otherwise had been a peaceful day of protesting by more than a thousand responsible people demanding justice for George Floyd.