EDITORIAL: Wash your hands and keep your head as the new coronavirus nears

President Donald Trump’s chaotic and misleading approach to governing is poorly suited to this challenge. Yet his decision to assign Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the nation’s response provides some reassurance. The former Indiana governor has been a calming presence while updating the public. Honest information is the best way to ease worry.

So is bipartisan cooperation, such as the swift congressional approval of $8.3 billion to fight the outbreak.

State and local officials have big roles to play in promoting public safety, too. They shouldn’t fear shutting down schools, sporting events and other large gatherings if evidence suggests the novel virus is spreading through our communities.

Wisconsin has been lucky so far. The few people confirmed with the disease had been traveling out of state or to China, where the virus originated.

Yet we live in an incredibly connected world and shouldn’t underestimate the danger this pandemic poses.