EDITORIAL: We have enough symbols of hatred in this nation

In this country, we have plenty of offensive symbols of our racist past. We don’t have to invent any.

And we also should not, in a spate of thoughtlessness, try to erase all traces of a war that seared the soul of our country like no other.

There was, after all, a right and a wrong to that war. The South was fighting to preserve the odious and inhuman practice of slavery. Whatever else revisionist amateur historians will tell you the Civil War was about, it was about slavery. Period.

The South was also fighting against our country. Against the United States of America. That should not be forgotten.

To the defenders of Robert E. Lee, who characterize him as an intelligent man of principle, spare us. He was a traitor who made a choice to be one. Yes, he was defending his state. But he did so by fighting his nation.

Closer to home, we believe the city of Helena was correct to remove its Confederate memorial fountain.

But when protesters’ anti-monument ardor spills over into the destruction or condemnation of memorials to those on the right side of this dreadful chapter in our history, it cheapens the entire movement.