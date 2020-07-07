EDITORIAL: Wealthy hospitals shouldn't be taking pandemic dollars needed by poor ones

But as the Times reported, about $5 billion of that money so far has gone to about 20 large hospital chains that, between them, are sitting on more than $100 billion in cash and investments. In some cases, the newspaper reported, the wealthy hospital chains run their own capital-venture firms, invest in hedge funds and realize dividends that dwarf what they get from providing hospital services.

For example, one of them, Providence Health System, one of America’s largest and richest hospital chains, has a $12 billion portfolio that brings in some $1 billion annually. Yet the taxpayers kicked in $509 million in pandemic relief funds to Providence, even as poorer hospitals fight to keep basic bills paid.

Defenders of the program point out that speed was of the essence, and making the process slow and cumbersome for truly needy hospitals to get the money would have been worse than allowing some of it to go where it wasn’t needed. But at a bare minimum, a hospital’s financial holdings and cash reserves should have been taken into account when deciding who got the money.

It isn’t too late to update the program to close that loophole. And it isn’t too soon to start demanding that hospital chains that didn’t need this taxpayers’ infusion during a national emergency give it back, so it can be routed where it’s needed.