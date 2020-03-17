EDITORIAL: Welcome to the new normal as coronavirus sows panic, uncertainty, boredom

The disappointments, heartbreaks and frustrations are mounting by the minute as Americans adjust to the new coronavirus reality. Life as we knew it last month, or even last week, is effectively on hold. All of a sudden, the pastimes, conveniences and routines that defined American life are evaporating before our eyes, and no one knows when — or if — we’ll ever get them back.
It’s frightening and disorienting, for sure. Nobody, all the way up to President Donald Trump, has a clue what’s going to happen next. Which means we’re all in this strange new odyssey together. The sense of fear for the future grows as the stock market plummets, taking our 401(k)s with it.
The new normal is social distancing, hourly hand-washing, minimizing exposure to large crowds and dreading proximity to the person at work or in the grocery line who sneezes, wheezes or looks feverish. And about that grocery line: No, it’s not your imagination. The crowds are getting thicker. The lines are longer. And the urge to engage in panic-buying only grows with the appearance on Facebook of Walmart shelves completely emptied of essentials like toilet paper.
Nothing has happened to disrupt the supply lines that feed American consumer commerce. Panic — or just the mere suggestion of it — only breeds more panic, so don’t succumb to it. Yes, many of the symbols of American stability are falling victim to the coronavirus scare. Broadway has gone dark. Disneyland is closed. Actor Tom Hanks — whose characters survived D-Day and endured years on a deserted island — is now, in real life, a coronavirus victim. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in quarantine after his wife tested positive.
Authorities seem almost deliberately to have avoided giving Americans the bad news all at once about how serious this pandemic could get. After Trump spent weeks minimizing the risks, Vice President Mike Pence last week did not dispute the assessment of Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, that a third of Americans — up to 150 million people — could contract the virus. Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases warned that the number could reach “many, many millions” if containment efforts fail.
Americans collectively have lost their ability to plan next steps. Spring break trips are in the trash can. Summer vacation plans are on hold. Major universities are shutting down and kicking kids out of their dormitories. Students, professors and school teachers are frantically trying to master online instruction.
We face potentially long periods stuck at home, but television programming has been stripped of the normal exciting spring lineup of major college and professional sports. Good luck finding instruction books on how to fight panic and boredom at the same time. Adaptability is everyone’s key to survival in this new, uncertain era.
Welcome to the new normal.