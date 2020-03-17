EDITORIAL: Welcome to the new normal as coronavirus sows panic, uncertainty, boredom

The disappointments, heartbreaks and frustrations are mounting by the minute as Americans adjust to the new coronavirus reality. Life as we knew it last month, or even last week, is effectively on hold. All of a sudden, the pastimes, conveniences and routines that defined American life are evaporating before our eyes, and no one knows when — or if — we’ll ever get them back.

It’s frightening and disorienting, for sure. Nobody, all the way up to President Donald Trump, has a clue what’s going to happen next. Which means we’re all in this strange new odyssey together. The sense of fear for the future grows as the stock market plummets, taking our 401(k)s with it.

The new normal is social distancing, hourly hand-washing, minimizing exposure to large crowds and dreading proximity to the person at work or in the grocery line who sneezes, wheezes or looks feverish. And about that grocery line: No, it’s not your imagination. The crowds are getting thicker. The lines are longer. And the urge to engage in panic-buying only grows with the appearance on Facebook of Walmart shelves completely emptied of essentials like toilet paper.

