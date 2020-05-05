EDITORIAL: With ‘Paycheck Protection,’ we see the limits of federal help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There’s a hard reality that is rolling out of the coverage of the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program. That reality is not that companies such as Ruth’s Chris Steak House got money they are now giving back. Nor is that reality the hard-to-accept fact that entities such as Ashford Inc., a Dallas-based hotelier that’s a publicly traded company, received $126 million and so far says it has no intentions of rebating those funds back to the folks in Washington.

The hard reality about the program and other government efforts to ride to the rescue in this crisis is that even when it comes to the federal government, there are limits to what can be done. The $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into a law a few weeks ago was rushed through Congress by a desire to act quickly, as people were losing their jobs in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. And that’s fair enough. The thinking then was that there wasn’t time to debate the finer details, nor was there time to figure out how it all might play out. This was an emergency, and what was needed was a strong government intervention enacted into law immediately.