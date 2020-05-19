EDITORIAL: Work with the world on vaccine development

“That position of keeping the United States away from that kind of collaboration is likely to impede the speed in which things can get done,” Schacker said. “The best idea could emerge from anywhere in the world, but it’s going to take a lot of countries to take that idea forward.”

This collection of countries has historically been led by the United States through military, diplomatic, economic or medical responses to transnational challenges, including health crises such as Ebola and AIDS. But the Trump administration has consistently conceded this leadership to others, and even questioned some of the very alliances and international institutions America helped develop — often to the country’s great benefit — in the postwar era.

The administration’s stance “reinforces the perception that the United States is not interested in working with others to tackle global challenges,” Richard Haass, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, said. Haass, a former diplomat who is the author of “The World: A Brief Introduction,” among other books about foreign policy, added that the administration’s stance has potential health ramifications, too. “It probably slows down the search for a potential vaccine because there is not the pooling of resources that there could or should be,” Haas said. “And if it turns out an effective vaccine were to emerge from this effort, it disadvantages the U.S. because others would claim they deserve to take care of their citizens first.”