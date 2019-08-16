The government, public and press often operate at cross purposes on issues of transparency.
The general public usually has little interaction with top elected and appointed government officials. One of the functions of the press is to pay attention to what’s going on with government and ask the questions citizens might if they were present and able.
So journalists insist on reasonable access to decision-makers and push back when government officials at any level attempt to “manage” who may speak or provide a greater or lesser degree of information.
Which brings us to recent discussions involving the School District of Beloit Board of Education about the flow of information and who may or may not be authorized to speak to media.
The proposal would designate the board president and superintendent as the authorized spokespeople for media contact.
On its face, that’s not particularly objectionable. For first contact the appropriate lane when posing board-related questions would be the board president, and for administration-related matters the logical choice is the superintendent.
It’s all in how such a plan comes together in practice that merits skepticism.
We’ve seen this sort of thing before. In the Beloit Turner district not long ago, the board president took angry exception to another board member speaking out with the public in dissent over a board decision. The board even considered making it policy that members were expected to unite behind board decisions, even if they disagreed with them.
That is not how healthy democracies operate.
Local elected officials operate as independent free agents — not simply part of the whole. That means each person should act individually within their best judgment to represent the diverse opinions of their constituents and the broader community. Any expectations about falling in line, deferring to others or muzzling themselves runs counter to their obligation of democratic independence.
Democracy can be messy — sometimes a conflicted cacophony of voices. Sorting all that out isn’t necessarily the most efficient, let alone united, way to get things done.
We respect the lanes that would make a board president and superintendent the go-to individuals for many, but not all, questions. We also respect the independence of every other elected official and, whenever we believe it’s appropriate, we will ask them for information or opinions. If they take seriously their obligations as free agents and independent representatives of the people, they’ll choose not to button their lips.
It’s worth mentioning another trending government strategy to limit and control the flow of information to the people. More government organizations are spending significant sums of taxpayer money to hire mouthpieces, generally called public information officers. The intent is to funnel all press inquiries to that person, shielding top elected and appointed officials from facing direct questions and follow-ups most of the time. An official narrative is developed and fed to inquiring reporters. Everyone else — appointed or elected — is expected to be inaccessible.
This newspaper — and most journalistic organizations — chafes at such structures and works hard to penetrate the information barriers. If you are uncomfortable with government making information less transparent, consider supporting local journalism with your voice and your dollars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)