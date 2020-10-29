Electric vehicle mandate rooted in fantasy

It likely was a slip of the tongue when Joe Biden declared America would rid itself of fossil fuels by 2025 during the last presidential debate. But it was not far off the energy agenda Democrats hope to impose should they win total control of Washington.

For proof, take a look at the bill dropped this week by West Coast Democratic congress members that would cut in half gasoline powered vehicle production by 2025, and ban it completely by 2035. That’s not quite as drastic a timeline as suggested by the former vice-president’s apparent gaffe, but it’s close.

And it’s equally impossible a deadline to meet. The self-described party of science is poor at math, engineering and technology.

Electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for just 5% of automobile sales last year. Total sales are falling annually rather than increasing.

To meet the proposed Democratic mandate, the automobile market would have to completely transform itself in less than a decade-and-a-half.

And not just in terms of consumer demand, which is showing no signs of warming to electric vehicles despite a fleet of new EV options to choose from.