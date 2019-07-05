The Supreme Court term that ended last week can be critiqued on the basis of the wisdom of the court’s decisions — or the lack of it. But it’s also appropriate to judge the justices, and particularly Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., on whether they safeguarded the court’s independence from partisan politics, as well as the perception of its independence.
By that measure the court earned a passing grade. That’s important because, while the court long has been the subject of political controversy, its credibility is especially compromised in these polarized times.
President Trump has contributed to the perception of politicization, describing a federal judge who ruled against the administration’s asylum policy as an “Obama judge.” (The chief justice pushed back in a rare public statement, saying: “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges.”) Meanwhile some Democrats have portrayed Trump’s judicial selections — including the judges he elevated to the Supreme Court — as untrustworthy agents of the far right or business interests.
The justices lived down to that expectation at times, separating into conservative and liberal blocs on some cases freighted with political overtones.
But in its recent term, the court also did a good deal to dispel the idea that the justices always vote in partisan blocs. In at least some cases, they seem to have adopted Roberts’ philosophy of seeking consensus and avoiding sweeping decisions when possible.
Take the court’s 7-2 decision last month holding that a war memorial in the form of a giant cross on public land near a highway intersection in Maryland didn’t violate the 1st Amendment’s ban on an “establishment of religion.”
In our view, that was the wrong decision because the cross on public property could be viewed as an endorsement of Christianity. But frankly, the decision could’ve been a lot worse, and it disappointed conservatives who had hoped the court would use the case to announce a new, more permissive approach to government endorsement of religion. Instead, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s majority opinion instead rested heavily on the notion that the cross had stood on that spot for decades and had come to symbolize the nonreligious value of community gratitude to the war dead.
Importantly, Roberts joined the court’s liberal justices in a ruling that questioned the motives of the Trump administration in moving to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census. Roberts said that the administration’s justification for asking the question — that it would help in enforcement of the Voting Rights Act — “seems to have been contrived.”
Finally, this term dispelled fears that Trump’s two appointees would always vote as interchangeable members of a “right-wing gang of five.” Neil M. Gorsuch has joined with liberal justices in criminal justice cases and Brett M. Kavanaugh joined the liberals in a 5-4 decision allowing an anti-trust lawsuit against Apple to go forward.
No doubt the two justices called these cases as they saw them, based on their own flavor of conservative judicial philosophy. But the fact they don’t always vote as a partisan bloc is reassurance — and we need it — that the justices aren’t politicians in robes.
