Keep the buzz going for 'No Mow May'

Environmentalists, gardeners, farmers and lazy homeowners: Unite!

Leave the mower in the garage this month and celebrate “No Mow May.”

Appleton was the first city in Wisconsin to suspend enforcement of its weed and mowing ordinance in May 2020 to allow bees and other pollinators a better chance to be fruitful and multiply every spring. An alarming decline in bees has stung the ability of growers to produce such Wisconsin products as cranberries, cherries, pumpkins, soybeans and more.

Even coffee drinkers should perk up. The buzzing insects help produce beans for your java. And of course those flowers you’re going to remember to buy for mother this Sunday need pollinators to bloom.

The rusty patched bumble bee, which you can still find in south-central Wisconsin, was added to the federal Endangered Species Act in 2017 after a decline of nearly 90% over two decades. Honey bees have taken a big hit, too. Yet native bumble, mason and mining bees are especially concerning because they are better at pollinating indigenous plants, trees, crops and gardens.

Since Appleton became bee-friendly every May, other cities have joined this fun and important cause, including Cross Plains, Fort Atkinson, La Crosse, Monona, Oshkosh, Sun Prairie, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids. Bee experts say “No Mow May” is making a real difference in restoring bee populations.

The Madison City Council on Tuesday gets its chance, sort of, to endorse “No Mow May.” A resolution on its agenda will promote “Low Mow May,” recommending residents raise their mower height to 4 inches and mow only once during May for a “pollinator friendly lawn.” The resolution also recommends native plants and other conservation practices throughout the year.

We’d rather the city endorse “No Mow,” rather than “Low Mow,” which might be confusing. “Low Mow” sounds like property owners are supposed to cut their grass low (as in short) which isn’t the intent.

But we won’t quibble much. It’s the right idea and virtually the same thing. Madison’s building inspectors still plan to take complaints about tall grass and weeds while inspecting potential violators during May. But they don’t plan to cite people for grass exceeding 8 inches until June.

So break out your lawn chair instead of the mower. Grab a good book (and adult beverage?) instead of the trimmer. You can help save the bees and other pollinators including butterflies by simply taking a break. “No Mow May” is a holiday that everyone from Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg to lovable slouch Homer Simpson should be able to heartily enjoy.

Critics worry longer grass and more dandelions will look bad, be a nuisance and aggravate allergies. But “No Mow May” is only a few weeks, and those dandelions and white clover can provide a strong early food source for struggling bees.

Excessive use of pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers are part of the reason vital insects are in decline. You don’t need a vast manicured lawn to impress the neighbors. Break it up and allow the bees more room to buzz.