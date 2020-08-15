Minneapolis Star Tribune: US must unite to fight foreign attacks on the 2020 election (copy)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Russia, China and Iran are targeting the 2020 election, according to U.S. intelligence agencies. To protect our democracy, America — from the White House to Congress to the tech sector to everyday citizens — should unite as it would against any external attack.

First, however, a successful defense requires an honest acknowledgment of the motivation and methods of the aggressors. Partisanship should not blur the distinctions in a recent statement from William R. Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.

Yes, Russia prefers President Donald Trump while China prefers Joe Biden. But the extent of their efforts is different.

“We assess that China prefers that President Trump — whom Beijing sees as unpredictable — does not win re-election,” Evanina said. “China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China. Although China will continue to weigh the risks and benefits of aggressive action, its public rhetoric over the past few months has grown increasingly critical of the current Administration’s COVID-19 response, closure of China’s Houston Consulate, and actions on other issues.”