OUR VIEW: Energy edict ignores Madison's failure to act

Madison was right nine years ago to abandon a poorly thought out attempt at shaming and fining the owners of large commercial and apartment buildings into using less energy.

After hearing from a task force of real estate professionals and conservation advocates that cooperation was a better approach, the city agreed with property owners to a voluntary program with the shared and smart goal of greater energy efficiency at less cost.

Just one problem: The city never launched the effort as it said it would.

Now, almost a decade later — and just a couple of months before a mayoral election — Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has revived the contentious idea of mandating and punishing large property owners if they don’t agree to publicly compare their energy use to peers across the country, followed by required and regular “tuneups.”

We don’t doubt the mayor is sincere in seeking to address climate change at the local level. But the timing of her edict is suspect. It appears neatly designed to appeal to voters in the spring election, allowing her to claim she did something for climate change, whether or not it ever makes a difference.

The mayor acknowledged earlier this month that the private sector has made progress on its own. Many large property owners and their tenants have adopted more efficient lighting, heating and cooling systems as technology has improved and become more affordable. Just look at all of the solar panels on roofs.

Yet she continues to seek a top-down and rushed approach as her reelection bid nears. Her proposal was introduced Jan. 3 and could be decided by the City Council before the April 4 election.

The mayor’s plan is estimated to affect some 680 large commercial buildings, which haven’t been identified.

Even if a property owner is doing a good job of lowering energy consumption, that employer could still face higher costs for compliance under the mayor’s plan, putting that employer at a competitive disadvantage with similar businesses in the suburbs.

Another understandable concern by large property owners and their tenants is that their private utility costs will become public, leading to misconstrued criticism. For example, two large buildings of the same size with similar purposes might have dramatically different energy bills for a very good reason that has nothing to do with conservation. One business might use a lot more energy because it has three shifts, compared to a similar business with two shifts.

None of this is to diminish the need for more attention to climate change. The city should lead by example and provide incentives for all of the public to participate in lowering the carbon emissions that contribute to a warming planet.

But the mayor’s mandate comes off as a blame game to win votes. Instead of singling out the business community, City Hall should do what it said it would do under the previous administration: Work with property owners, rather than against them, to reduce carbon pollution.