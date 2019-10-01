Sadly, people driven by fear are still driving the public agenda.
Witness about two dozen people who showed up Wednesday at the St. Cloud, Minnesota library to protest a panel discussion about dismantling hate crimes because, well, spreading hate and fear is their go-to.
It worked. The discussion was postponed.
Many of the picketers who showed up despite the cancellation that came soon before the event was to begin would not stand up for their beliefs in the most basic way possible — by putting their names to their convictions. Offered the opportunity by journalists from the St. Cloud Times and other news outlets to explain their point of view, many offered their thoughts but most refused to provide their names.
Their leader — Freedom Speaks Coalition state director Marni Hockenberg, who lives in the Twin Cities — was more than willing to use her anti-Muslim megaphone to inspire her followers. However, she would not be interviewed by the Times to make her case to the community at large.
Also worth noting: The man who said he is her lawyer would offer only his first name. (Wonder what he does in court?)
Yet all of the picketers were more than willing to hold signs or loudly proclaim that the FBI is working on behalf a terrorist group — one of which the protesters apparently believe has ties to the panel.
If that is the case, it's no time for bashfulness. A patriot would declare that injustice, that absolute threat to our nation and betrayal of the citizenry, in full-throated roars. They'd certainly sign their names to it, at the very least. To do otherwise is the definition of cowardice.
Such mass reliance on anonymity (not to mention conspiracies) spurs some basic questions: How many people who hold those beliefs actually live in the St. Cloud metro area? Do they actually believe their own chants, or is it cover for deeper ugliness in their points of view? Do they interact with people in this community who are different than themselves? Have they ever actually had a real conversation with the people who, through their stereotyping and vitriol, they clearly hate, or fear, or both?
You have free articles remaining.
And if they answer "yes" to any or all those questions, why are they afraid to be identified? If they are so sure about the validity of their beliefs, based on their own experiences, why not own them?
The question for the rest of us is simple: If they won't put their names behind those beliefs, why should anyone take them seriously?
The truth is that anonymous slander of large groups of people based on their religion, their race, or their nation of origin is exactly why the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the St. Cloud Human Rights Commission must reschedule this panel discussion.
Freedom Speaks Coalition's website shows it's an ultra-conservative national group supposedly championing the values of America's founders — except one: freedom of religion, namely the Muslim faith.
The St. Cloud area already has experienced enough of this Islamophobia — much if it fostered by people like Wednesday's demonstrators, led by Hockenberg.
That's why rescheduling this panel discussion in a timely way is critical.
The objective of the panel discussion is to define hate crimes, explain criminal and civil responses and discuss prevention — nothing that any rational person would argue against. All are steps that could help the St. Cloud area make progress in climbing out of this mess we're in.
Don't let people who are too afraid to take credit for their words and actions stop important community conversations. Hold the forum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)