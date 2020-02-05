Senate should do its job, vote on Tony Evers' Cabinet picks

The Republican-run state Senate needs to do its job and either confirm or reject Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet appointees.

Leaving the Democratic governor’s picks in limbo — in some cases for more than a year — only hampers the important work these leaders and their state agencies must do on behalf of the public.

Petty politics appears to be driving Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and some of his GOP colleagues in refusing to act on Evers’ designees.

The governor, for example, picked Craig Thompson to run the Department of Transportation back in December 2018. A Senate committee last summer voted 4-0 for his confirmation.

Yet Fitzgerald continues to block a vote in the full Senate, needlessly causing uncertainty over the department’s leadership and direction.

It’s time to vote. Senators have had plenty of time to assess Thompson’s qualifications and record.

