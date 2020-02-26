The problem with Bernie Sanders goes beyond the 's' word

The most frequent knock on Bernie Sanders’ bid for president is that he’s a socialist.
In response, Sanders quickly clarifies he’s a “democratic socialist.” But most voters don’t make a distinction.
According to a national NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll this month, 58% of respondents had a negative view of socialism, while only 28% were favorable. And when a Yahoo! YouGov poll this month asked specifically about a “democratic socialist” seeking the presidency, 46% said they would not consider voting for such a candidate, while 35% would (18% weren’t sure).
“Democratic socialism” strongly implies higher taxes for more services, and greater government control over the economy.
That’s a turnoff to most Americans, and it would make a Sanders nomination much more difficult for Democrats to beat Republican President Donald Trump, who appears to be rooting for a Sanders faceoff.
More troubling than Sanders’ political label, though, is his poor record on getting things done. As research by the nonpartisan Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy has shown for years, Sanders doesn’t play well with others. The Vermont senator who has served in Washington for three decades ranks dead last among all 100 U.S. senators for working across the partisan divide, the Lugar Center and Georgetown found. Their “bipartisan index” tallies how often senators sponsor or co-sponsor bills with members of the opposing party. (Sanders is technically an independent but teams with Senate Democrats.)
It doesn’t seem to matter which party is in control of the White House or Congress: Sanders and cooperation don’t mix.
Sanders had by far the worst score of any senator (or member of the House) during the 2017-2018 session. That was during Trump’s first two years in the White House. Sanders also ranked last during the 2015-2016 session, when Democratic President Barack Obama was in charge.
And when the Lugar Center and Georgetown calculated how bipartisan our elected officials have been since 1993, Sanders ranked 247th out of 250.
Nonetheless, Sanders is leading the race for the Democratic presidential nomination — including in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Poll, conducted by YouGov and overseen by the UW-Madison Research Center in collaboration with the Wisconsin State Journal, showed this week that Sanders is leading with 30% support among likely Democratic voters in Wisconsin’s April 7 presidential primary. The five other top Democratic contenders each garner between 9% and 13% support.
Voters who want to unseat Trump in November — as the State Journal editorial board does — should support a challenger with a strong record of results, not just resistance.