Trump breaks his promise by piling up debt

“What the president’s budget does best is illustrate how deep the fiscal ditch has become over the past three years and how difficult it will be to get out of it without putting everything on the table,” said Robert Bixby, executive director of The Concord Coalition, a budget watchdog group.

Today’s bad budgeting can’t be pinned on Trump alone, of course. While the president and his fellow Republicans pushed through tax cuts that have hurt the Treasury and increased the debt, Democrats have demanded — and in many cases received — higher spending on domestic programs, while Republicans have insisted on greater defense spending.

Trump’s first budget proposal totaled $4.1 trillion. His latest spending plan is $4.8 trillion.

“Even with rosy economic assumptions and proposed spending discipline that flies in the face of recent experience, the president’s budget would still be in deficit over the next 10 years,” Bixby said.