In the whistleblower story about President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president, one important detail has changed.
The Trump White House, the whistleblower charged, tried to “lock down” the transcript of Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by placing it in a secret electronic system reserved for national security secrets. This ordinary conversation typically would have been placed instead on an ordinary server used by multiple federal agencies.
Critics say Trump buried the transcript on the secret server because it revealed Trumpian misdeeds. Sure looks like a cover-up.
But the story changed a bit over the next couple of days. Apparently, the Trump White House has been using this secret server for years to store transcripts of Trump phone calls. Why? According to the Wall Street Journal, intelligence community sources said it began after “(b)ack-to-back leaks of controversial remarks by President Trump during calls with leaders of Mexico and Australia.”
The intelligence officials who leaked those Australia and Mexico transcripts weren’t whistleblowers. They were politically motivated leakers having a bit of fun at Trump’s expense.
This sort of malfeasance has become the norm in the Trump era, and it’s set off a spiral of paranoia, secrecy, dishonesty and distrust that has helped bring us to the precipice of impeachment.
Trump is an extraordinary human being, unlike anyone else who has been even close to the Oval Office. He came in lacking experience in politics or policy. Most importantly, he came in lacking the comportment or habits we normally would find in a statesman.
Trump’s presidency was bound to put America’s institutions under a stress test. The intelligence community, the bureaucracy, Congress, the courts and the media were going to be tempted by this man who didn’t follow the standard rules of politics. Would these institutions respond by doing their jobs, or would they respond by breaking norms? Would they believe that an unsteady captain required a steady crew, or would they decide the old rules didn’t apply and wage a quiet mutiny?
Unfortunately, many supposed guardians of our democracy responded to Trump’s election by smashing norms themselves. Sally Yates, acting as attorney general, flatly refused to enforce the law merely because she thought it unwise and unjust. James Comey, the FBI director, appears to have laid subtle threats and traps for the president. Many of our colleagues in the press utterly abandoned their sobriety when faced with Trump.
And then some in the intelligence community took to using their access to the president’s phone calls as a way to leak information that made him look bad. Trump’s White House responded with its own norm-breaking: it became more paranoid and opaque. It moved to the secret server phone calls that normally would be placed on a standard server. But “normally” doesn’t apply anymore, it seems. Our politics has come to feature a vicious circle of ever-escalating norm-breaking.
This is bad news if you’re a conservative who believes laws and politicians can never keep peace but that norms and customs are always necessary. It’s bad news if you’re a liberal, who these days regularly lament the smashing of norms.
It’s bad news for America where nobody feels the need to play by the rules and nobody thinks the other side cares about the rules.
