UW shouldn't fear free speech survey

How often do college professors in Wisconsin encourage students to explore a wide variety of views?

How interested are students in discussing controversial ideas on campus?

How much have students learned about the First Amendment?

Those are just a few of the innocuous yet important questions a UW-Stout professor plans to ask college students attending University of Wisconsin System schools this fall.

Professor Tim Shiell's free speech survey appears straight-forward and worthy. It shouldn't trigger outrage, much less an interim chancellor's resignation.

Shiell had planned to send his questions to UW System students earlier this month but agreed to wait until the fall after several university leaders objected. This included interim UW-Whitewater Chancellor Jim Henderson, who actually resigned this month, citing the survey as a big reason why. He said he believes students are already exposed to a variety of voices.

Henderson is entitled to his opinion. But the purpose of this survey is to gauge student views -- not his own. And enough examples of intolerance of unpopular views on campuses justify a serious examination. In 2016, for example, protesters delayed a speech by conservative activist Ben Shapiro at UW-Madison, though his talk eventually resumed. A year later, protests over conservative speakers on campuses in California, New York and Vermont turned violent.

At the same time, some GOP lawmakers have sought to squelch speech on campus by nitpicking professors' syllabuses and threatening student protesters with expulsion.

Critics of Shiell's survey worried its results might be released before the fall elections and misused by candidates for political advantage. That's possible. Politicians often latch on to news they think provides rhetorical advantage. But the survey could just as easily show their assumptions were wrong.

Instead of fretting over what students might say, school administrators should welcome and learn from the feedback.

Some critics claim the survey wasn't properly vetted. They are wrong. The project's research team included Shiell and other professors specializing in politics, research methodology, psychology and constitutional law. They even ran their questions past an advisory group that included Janine Geske, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice and member of the State Journal editorial board.

Critics worry that the survey takers received donations from conservatives. That's true. But liberal donors and foundations give to campus projects, too. UW System works hard to protect the integrity and independence of all its work.

As Shiell explained: "I’m a liberal professor being funded by a conservative donor to run a nonpartisan center."

Critics of the survey should remember the UW Board of Regents' heroic call for free inquiry more than a century ago. A plaque on Bascom Hall at UW-Madison enshrines the Regents' words from 1894: “Whatever may be the limitations which trammel inquiry elsewhere, we believe that the great state University of Wisconsin should ever encourage that continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found.”

You can't sift and winnow if you're afraid to speak. So surveying students on their ability to speak their minds should be celebrated, not censored.