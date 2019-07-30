I’d like to offer a big thank you to all the Alliant Energy employees who helped restore gas service on Wednesday to a large portion of the southeast side of Baraboo after a construction mishap the day before took out a portion of a natural gas main.
These men and women came from all over Wisconsin to assist in the relighting of pilot lights on natural gas appliances in hundreds of homes. The employees who came to our neighborhood were very thorough and professional.
If you are still experiencing issues related to your natural gas service, call Alliant Energy at 800-ALLIANT. Thank you again, Alliant employees.
Pam Condon, Baraboo
