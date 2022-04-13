America plagued by many deficits -- Hugh Roberts

America has a budget deficit that has been going on for years, caused by our ruling class of both parties buying votes to stay in power. Corruption is out in the open, and nobody does anything about it.

We have a truth deficit. We had the Russian collusion investigation, brought on by our FBI and others in the political arena, which turned out to be bogus. Our newest U.S. Supreme Court justice can’t give a definition of a woman. Men are competing against women in sporting events, and some are OK with it. Liberals say the price of gas has gone up because the oil companies don’t like President Joe Biden. Huh? A simple man like myself understands the concept of supply and demand.

We have a trust deficit in our government and medical agencies. On the advice of unelected bureaucrats, we shut down our economy, imposed mask and vaccine mandates and other restrictions that on reflection were unnecessary and raised questions about motives for doing so.

All these could be lumped into one category. We have a spiritual deficit that is changing our culture. We get what we condone.

Hugh Roberts, Randolph