Jed Legum of popular.info states in his newsletter the "I Love America" Facebook page boasts 1.1 million fans, with viral content that reaches more Facebook users than some of the largest media outlets in the United States. A typical post is a celebration of the U.S. military and patriotism.
There are lots of references to "our country" and "our military." Not mentioned is that the page is managed by 10 people based in Ukraine. A website that was previously linked in the "About" section of the "I Love America" page is registered to Andriy Zyuzikov, an online strategist from the Ukrainian city of Odessa.
The "I Love America" page regularly recycles memes used by the Internet Research Agency, the Russian entity that set up phony Facebook pages to benefit Donald Trump in advance of the 2016 election.
I think every red-blooded American patriot needs to explore the second part of the Mueller Report. In it, special counsel Robert Mueller lays out how the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation interfered in our 2016 elections.
Watch "The Great Hack" on Netflix. It explains how Facebook mined U.S. citizens' data.
Take the initiative and educate yourselves.
Donnette Weiterman, Randolph
