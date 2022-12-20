 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Assault weapons aim to kill people -- Tim Henney

Scott Frostman missed the mark in his Thursday column, "‘Assault weapon’ ban misses mark.

The definition of an assault weapon does not end with how frequently you must squeeze the trigger. Defining a rifle as an assault weapon has more to do with the destruction it can do to the human body. Assault weapons are designed to kill human beings more quickly and more efficiently than pistols or common hunting rifles.

Frostman should know that bullets fired from an assault weapon travel at three times the velocity of those from a pistol. In addition to the bullet itself, the cavitation caused by such velocity causes immense damage to human tissues and organs. Many victims are killed even when the bullet does not actually hit any vital organs -- from wounds that would not have been fatal if inflicted with less destructive ammunition. 

Banning civilian use of assault weapons is not an attack on anyone's Second Amendment rights -- nor is banning machine guns, hand grenades or rocket launchers. President Joe Biden is right, there is nothing socially redeemable in civilians possessing these weapons of mass destruction.

Tim Henney, Portage

