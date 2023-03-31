I attended the public forum for the candidates of the Baraboo School Board recently.

I would first like to commend the majority of those in the audience who adhered to the rules thoroughly, as such rules were created to cultivate a safe environment for board candidates to express their ideas of what steps may be taken to achieve the common good.

However, it is necessary to also address the gross misconduct that many in the audience exhibited, specifically when a select candidate, Steve Paske, spoke. Though many arguments made by this candidate were controversial, it stands to reason that audience members must conduct themselves in a manner as though they were listening to someone they wholeheartedly agreed with. Throughout the candidate’s responses to many key questions, select members of the audience rudely interrupted with sarcastic laughter and jeers, without resistance.

It is my belief that what I witnessed was the opposite of a pinnacle of benevolence and kindheartedness -- it is the polar opposite of acceptance. It is an absolute low for human good. It should be known publicly that such behavior can not be accepted if we are to believe that such events should be held to further the true common good.

Hunter Tikkanen, Baraboo High School student

