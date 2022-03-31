 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER

Back Benter for Dodge County Board -- Wayne Kok

We once again are blessed to be able to cast our votes for leadership on April 5. Please exercise this gift of freedom we enjoy.

Local elections are so important because this is where your vote has the most impact.

Please support Ed Benter by voting for him as he seeks reelection to the Dodge County Board in District 1.

Benter has served the town of Fox Lake and Dodge County in many capacities for the last 25 years, including as town of Fox Lake chairman and clerk treasurer, as a county supervisor, on lake boards and committees. Benter is totally committed to our special part of the world.

He is a very capable leader and solid financial person -- and a pleasure to work with on our town board.

Keep Dodge County going strong by supporting Benter for Dodge County supervisor.

Wayne Kok, town of Fox Lake chairman

