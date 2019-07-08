I am very excited to announce a new development for the Backpack Project. We are now an independent nonprofit. This will allow the Backpack Project to continue and grow. We look forward to being part of the success of our community’s children for a long time to come.
Now is the time to find your kid’s backpack from last month and dig in it for an application. However, it may be easier -- or less scary -- to pick one up at one of the following places in Baraboo: Pierce’s Express Market, St. Vincent’s, Human Services, Neighborly Free Store and Recycled Sally’s. The deadline is July 31.
If you would like to donate supply items, drop them off at Recycled Sally’s, Pierce’s Express Market or the Neighborly Free Store, call/text 608-963-8230 or email hivebiz65@gmail.com. For financial donations, make checks out to “Helping Hands Inc.” and mail to Becky Hovde, 717 Ridge St., Baraboo, WI, 53913.
As always, we are very grateful for our community’s continued support of the Backpack Project. With more than 35 graduates so far, we are helping bring brighter futures to our children.
Jim and Becky Hovde, Baraboo
