Backpack Project was huge success -- Jim and Becky Hovde

Backpack Project was huge success

We owe a big thank you to the Baraboo community for their support of Helping Hands’ Backpack Project this August.

Because of the assistance 232 Baraboo students went to school on day one with all the supplies they needed, just like everyone else. It seems like a such a small thing, but in reality, it can change that student’s life. Our volunteers were spectacular and the kids excited to “shop” for their supplies and backpacks. It really was the positive and affirming experience we strive for yearly for these students.

This was the 14th year of the program and by far the best. We are so grateful for the assistance given by individuals, businesses, leaders, and civic groups. Look at our Facebook Page “The Backpack Project” or “Helping Hands Inc. Baraboo” for the complete list of supporters.

We will be sponsoring a fun family event at Ochsner Park in June too — so stay tuned for another “Day at the Park” and help support the nonprofits in our community.

Jim and Becky Hovde, Baraboo