The Wisconsin Legislature needs to ban the use of plastic bags, cups, bottles and other single-use packaging that is harmful to the environment.
In Sauk City stores, customers have the option of plastic, paper, or reusable bags. LAF Boutique, for example, does not use plastic bags, and instead uses paper. Back in 2016, Wisconsin joined neighboring states, including Minnesota and Iowa, in prohibiting local governments from regulating single-use plastic. Since local control was taken away from us, the State needs to step up.
We live in a beautiful community, one whose main feature is the Wisconsin River. Through community service, I have seen plastic bags lying along the banks and floating in the water, traveling downstream and eventually ending up in the Mississippi River, which then leads to the ocean. We know plastic is killing sea life. According to National Geographic, “91% of plastic isn’t recycled,” and it “takes more than 400 years to degrade.”
You have free articles remaining.
The legislature needs to remove plastic bags in stores around Wisconsin so that Sauk Prairie, like Gandhi said, can “be the change.”
Ava Roach, Prairie du Sac
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)