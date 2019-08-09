I would like to clarify the information in Monday's News Republic regarding a donation to The Backpack Project made by the Knights of Columbus.
The program is called The Baraboo Backpack Project and the nonprofit that runs the program is Helping Hands Inc. In the 11 years we have been running this program, we have gone through a few changes but the mission is the same, helping Baraboo School District students do their best for a great future. We wanted to be sure our program is not confused with other organizations in our area.
The Backpack Project requires an application, is confidential and has a variety of qualifiers such as income, homelessness, grandparents raising grandchildren and several others. We also support our military families.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me or my husband Jim Hovde at 608-963-8230 or hivebiz65@gmail.com.
Becky Hovde, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)